Migrants staying in hotels rises to 40,000





Reports claim that migrants staying at Manston centre in Ramsgate, Kent have been moved and at least 3,000 extra hotel places have been booked by the Home Office. It has also been reported that the 37,000 migrants in hotels cost £5.6million a day and the cost of the asylum system has risen to £2.1billion a year from £500million a decade ago, the Daily Mail reported.

Migrants are being placed in hotels due to a shortage of flats and social housing. However, ministers are now planning to transfer migrants to other accommodations, such as unused student accommodation, military bases or holiday camps. Accommodating migrants in hotels has caused backlash from certain MPs and councils, due to the short notice from the Home Office and the areas selected due not have the facilities to cater to hundreds of migrants. Those staying at Manston Centre have been moved by immigration minister Robert Jenrick and home secretary Suella Braverman due to deteriorating conditions. A source told the Telegraph: “All migrants have now been moved to contingency accommodation. It has taken three weeks, but we’ve got there.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “Staff across the Home Office have worked tirelessly under challenging circumstances to source alternative accommodation as quickly as possible for those who have been processed at Manston. “Thanks to their efforts, there are currently no people being accommodated on-site, and improvements continue to be made to the site to ensure it remains well-resourced to process migrants safely and securely. “The global migration crisis continues to place an unprecedented and unsustainable strain on our asylum system, which is why we remain focused on deterring illegal migration and disrupting the criminal gangs responsible for these dangerous crossings.” READ MORE: Hotel owner refuses ‘obscene amount of money’ to house refugees

The Manston facility faced overcrowing as well as it held at least 4,000 people when it had a maximum capacity of 1,600 and had a disease outbreak of diphtheria, scabies plus MRSA. Last month, the Sunday Times reported that Home Secretary Suella Braverman failed to act on legal advice to seek alternative accommodation for asylum seekers due to overcrowding. The centre also held migrants for several weeks at the former military base despite it being designed to only hold people for 24 hours. Refugee charity Detention Action has sent a pre-action letter to Suella Braverman on behalf of a woman migrant who was detained “beyond statutory time limits” at the Manston centre. The charity Refugee Council has also obtained new figures showing the large backlog in asylum applications, including 155 children who have been waiting on a decision on their case for more than five years. READ MORE:

The Manston centre is also currently under scrutiny after a man died in the facility this week. The Home Office said the man had “become unwell” and was taken to hospital, but no other information is available on how the man died. Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and refugee charities are calling for an investigation into the death. A Home Office spokesperson has said there is “no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease.” They added: “We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and provide 24/7 health facilities with trained medical staff at Manston.”

