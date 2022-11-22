Modern Warfare 2 FC event: Dates, CoDBall mode, Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba & Leo Messi skins

Modern Warfare 2’s FC event brings football legends Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Leo Messi as new Operator Skins along with other fun content, so here’s everything that’s been revealed, including the dates.





With the World Cup underway, Activision have brought a new in-game event to Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and CoD Mobile that will help Call of Duty players celebrate the festival of football.

This event features plenty of fun soccer-themed content, including Operator skins and a new game mode. We’ll go over everything that you need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 FC event.

The Modern Warfare 2 FC event went live on Monday, November 21, and the developers haven’t officially revealed when it will come to an end. The event arrived with the release of the Neymar Jr. Operator bundle, and there are two more bundles that will be added later.

Here are the Modern Warfare 2 FC event Operator bundle release dates:

November 21 : Neymar Jr.

: Neymar Jr. November 25 : Paul Pogba

: Paul Pogba November 29: Leo Messi

Modern Warfare 2 FC event Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba & Leo Messi skins

You can get the Messi, Pogba, and Neymar Jr. skins in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by purchasing their limited-time Bundles from the store. Purchasing these Operator skins will cost you 2400 CoD Points (approximately $20 or £17).

Here’s everything in the Neymar Jr. Modern Warfare 2 bundle:

Neymar Jr – Operator Skin

– Operator Skin All Kicks – Finishing Move

– Finishing Move The Feared – Weapon Blueprint

– Weapon Blueprint Longball – Weapon Blueprint

– Weapon Blueprint Ocean Gem – Vehicle Skin

– Vehicle Skin Neymar Jr 1 – Weapon Charm

– Weapon Charm Speed Boost – Weapon Sticker

– Weapon Sticker Outrun – Emblem

We’ll be sure to update this piece with information about the Paul Pogba and Leo Messi Operator bundles as soon as they’re released.

Modern Warfare 2 FC event CoDBall mode

The Modern Warfare 2 FC event will feature a game mode known as CoDBall, and while little has been officially revealed about it, a few leaks suggest that it will be inspired by Rocket League.

According to these reports, players will drive ATVs around a football stadium with the aim of getting a giant football through the goal. Currently, it’s unknown exactly how many players will be able to participate in this game mode.

Of course, since this information is based entirely on leaks, it’s worth taking it with a grain of salt until the developers reveal more information about Modern Warfare 2’s CoDBall mode.

That covers everything that has been revealed so far about the Modern Warfare 2 FC event. We’ll update this piece with more information about new content as soon as it becomes available, so be sure to check back with us soon.

Image credits: Activision