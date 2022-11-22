Mother, 28, dies in Nottingham flat fire as her 2 children named

The mother of two young children killed in a flat fire in Clifton, Nottingham has been named as Fatoumatta Hydara, 28. Ms Hydara was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre following the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She was placed on a life support machine but died on Tuesday morning Her two children have been named by Nottinghamshire Police as Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, 3. They were taken to the same hospital but died shortly after arrival.
A triple murder investigation has been launched by Nottinghamshire Police.
A 31-year-old man from Clifton who was arrested on Sunday night remains in custody and police have been awarded an additional 36 hours to interview him.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said specialists would continue to examine the scene for some time and asked for privacy for the family.
He added: “This has been an extremely traumatic event for them, and I’d like to reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve.”
