National Grid’s urgent blackout warning which could happen in hours





National Grid has admitted its electricity margin will be “tight” this evening, when more people will be using appliances and heating in their homes. The alert comes as no surprise to energy bosses, who were well aware energy demand would spike during the colder months. Officials had been prepared and laid out the utility firm’s plans for supply shortages as the western world continues to wean itself off Russian gas. Despite National Grid insisting planned blackouts were an “unlikely worst-case scenario”, the nation could be sitting in darkness by tonight following its urgent warning.

The grid operator warned that the tight electricity margin will come into effect from 7pm this evening when most people will be coming home from work, cooking dinner and using up household appliances – meaning demand is at its highest. These warnings are issued when “there may be less generation available” than operators think will be required “to meet national electricity demand”. But Phil Hewitt, director at Enappsys, has said that “it is not super tight”, but warned that “it is a small appetizer of tightness” with “much tighter days ahead”. The National Grid website says: “The notices are intended to be a signal that the risk of a System Stress Event in the GB electricity network is higher than under normal circumstances.”

Fintan Slye, the executive director of the National Grid subsidiary that oversees the UK’s electricity system, had previously said “cautiously confident” National Grid supplies can meet energy demands this winter. National Grid has advised of a series of steps to follow if you suffer a power cut in your area tonight. Make sure equipment such as hair straighteners and irons are off for when power comes back on.

Call National Grid on 105 to report the power cut

Check on your neighbours, especially the elderly or ill

It came amid concerns that the UK would not be able to shore up enough energy imports from Europe this winter, which is suffering from its own crisis as supplies sent from Russia have plummeted. While Britain gets most of its gas from Norway under normal circumstances, it does send and receive energy from Europe via interconnectors. But due to declining gas deliveries from Vladimir Putin, as well as declining nuclear output in France on issues with hydroelectric generation in Norway, National Grid warned there was a chance scant supplies could spark outages in the coldest winter months. Now, it appears that outages could hit the UK as early as this evening, despite the Grid previously saying that rolling blackouts would begin from January and February if absolutely necessary. However, details of tonight’s outages remain vague, and Express.co.uk is approaching National Grid for more information. Under a trial run, the grid had planned to pay some homes to reduce consumption for an hour from 5.30pm today under its new Demand Flexibility Scheme. This is a breaking story. More to follow.







Like Loading...