Neena Gupta opens up about her relationship with husband Vivek Mehra : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Known for breaking stereotypes, Neena Gupta went a step ahead and rebuilt her career in Bollywood. She redefined how actresses have no age bars and recently had two releases with legendary actor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While she was seen as his wife in Goodbye, she played the role of Boman Irani’s wife in Uunchai which also featured the K3G actor. Besides her strong nature, the actress is also quite candid when it comes to her interviews and in a recent one, she opened up about her personal life and her relationship with husband Vivek Mehra.

Neena Gupta opens up about her relationship with husband Vivek Mehra

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Neena Gupta spoke up about her life and during the same, she discussed about her marriage. For the unversed, Neena tied the knot with Vivek Mehra way back in 2008 when Masaba Gupta was a teenager. Recalling the time she met him, Neena said, “I have some connection with planes. I met him in the plane. Yes, that was a very nice phase. It was difficult because he was already married with two children. It was a tough time for me, very very tough time. Nikal gaya (that time has passed).”

The actress also opened up about how she would do anything for her husband but it is nothing compared to the kind of love and dedication she has, for her child, her daughter Masaba Gupta. “It’s only with a child that love I feel that I can do anything for her. For my husband I will do, I do a lot, but I will not do anything for him like I will do for Masaba.” Readers could witness a lot of this unconventional yet strong bond of mother-daughter in the semi-biographical Netflix show Masaba Masaba.

For the uninitiated, Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

