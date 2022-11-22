New Avatar 2 Trailer Arrives As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets are now available via Fandango for Avatar: The Way of Water, in advance of its December 16 premiere date. Additionally, a new trailer for the movie aired during Monday Night Football on ESPN. Check it out below.

Fandango also released a new 30-minute interview with the movie’s cast, which you can check out below. Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang speak from the stage where they shot much of the movie to discuss diving classes, and also the movie’s hype–which is no small thing. Disney movies have made $3 billion at the box office this year, and it’s both poised to be and fully expected to be another massive success for the company.

Although, writer-director James Cameron has said he’s not sure if anyone will still care about the Avatar series considering it’s been 13 years since the last movie. Cameron, for his part, has been on a tear this year with comments about his and other films. In addition to comparing his film to Sopranos, he also compared it to Lord of the Rings. He also said that Marvel characters have to have kids for the films to be mature (in addition to calling Aquaman unrealistic in 2019), and reminded us that his movies are “hideously expensive,” which is why the planned Avatar films 4 and 5 might not happen.

In May, the first trailer for Avatar 2 was released. The first footage of the long-awaited sequel racked up nearly 150 million views in its first 24 hours online.