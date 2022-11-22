New Avatar: The Way Of Water Posters Highlight Returning And New Characters

Regardless of where you stand on the Avatar films, the original film is one of the most richly-detailed CGI movies ever, and the sequel looks like it’ll take the crown for itself. A batch of new posters highlights the cast of characters in all of that detail ahead of the movie’s December release.

The posters for the movie’s IMAX and Dolby Cinema showings are the best of the batch, giving us detailed looks at Jake and Neytiri

The other posters zoom in on the film’s array of characters, including Jake Sully, Neytiri, their children Neteyam, Lo’ak, Tuktirey, and Kiri. Also in there is Jake and Neytiri’s adopted human son Miles Socorro, and the resurrected Miles Quaritch. If you vaguely remember him dying in the 2009 film, you’re not wrong. This version is Quaritch’s memories embedded in a Na’vi body.

Director James Cameron has been on a roll in interviews recently. In his latest interview, he called Avatar: Way of the Water the “worst business case in movie history,” and said that the movie idea came to him in a dream. Earlier this month, Cameron explained that the film is 3 hours long because they want to tell an “extremely compelling story on an emotional basis,” comparing the film to the HBO show The Sopranos as well as Lord of the Rings. He lobbed a shot at the MCU, stating that Marvel Studios’ popular films need to have more parents for the films to be mature, and cast doubt on the planned Avatar 4 and 5 films because Avatar is “hideously expensive.”

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16, 2022.