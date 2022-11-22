New driving law changes are ‘raising awareness’ despite confusion

Some drivers have also hot out at the rules saying that cyclists shouldn’t have priority on roads. According to a new survey, the changes made to the Highway Code earlier this year are unpopular with many motorists.

Almost 80 percent of motorists disagree with the change that allows cyclists to pass slower-moving or stationary traffic on the right or left, including at the approach to junctions.

Cyclists are advised they should proceed with caution, especially when deciding whether it is “safe” to pass lorries or other large vehicles. Venson Automotive Solutions, who conducted the survey, has raised concerns about the number of road users who have revealed they don’t have everyone’s safety in mind.

In the Highway Code update, cyclists received fresh guidance to ride in the centre of a lane on quieter roads, in slower-moving traffic and at the approach to junctions in order to make themselves as clearly visible as possible.