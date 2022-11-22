New Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix for Christmas 2022! Check out the festive schedule on the popular streaming service.

Netflix has become the leader in the smorgasbord buffet of holiday films, series, and reality show entertainment. There is a host of new films and series riding the streaming waves during his holiday season. And with films and series like Slumberland, Enola Holmes 2, The School for Good and Evil, My Father’s Dragon, and The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, the streaming giant has already hit the ground running this holiday season.

Please look at the films and series we suggest you seek during the holidays!

New Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix for Christmas 2022

Wednesday

Release date: November 23rd

Genre: Mystery-Adventure Series

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Riki Lindhome with Christina Ricci

Showrunners: Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

Director: Tim Burton

Netflix Logline —

“Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Release date: November 23rd

Genre: Holiday Romance Film

Cast: Scott Garnham, Scott Paige, and Carolyn Pickles

Director: Debbie Isitt

Netflix Logline —

“A family Christmas film about love and romance, animals and friendship and finding the Christmas spirit in the unlikeliest places.”

The Noel Diary

Release date: November 23rd

Genre: Holiday Romance Film

Cast: Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins with Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar

Director: Charles Shyer

Netflix Logline —

“When bestselling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) — an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.”

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

Release date: November 28th

Genre: Animated Television Special

Cast: Oscar Daniel Reyez, Julieta Cortes, Nevin Kar, and Sydney Thomas

Director: Jae Woo Kim

Netflix Logline —

“When the Christmas cheer is taken from the citizens of Hope Springs, the Action Pack team up with a super-powered Santa Claus to save the day.”

Creature Cases

Release date: November 30th

Genre: Animated TV Special

Cast: Kerry Shale, Joseph Balderrama, Teresa Gallagher, Jules de Jongh, Rob Rackstraw, Nneka Okoye, Harriet Carmichael, Marcel McCalla, Shash Hira, Alex Woodhall, and Darren Foreman

Showrunners: Gabe Pullman

Director: Jeremie Guneau and Sebastian Le Never

Netflix Logline —

“Everyone’s decking the halls to get in the holiday spirit. But Sam and Kit are blasted back in time to the Ice Age where they meet some woolly new pals!.”

Christmas Full of Grace

Release date: November 30th

Genre: Dramatic Film

Cast: Gkay, Sérgio Malheiros, and Vera Fischer

Director: Pedro Antônio Paes

Netflix Logline —

“After discovering that his ex-girlfriend betrayed him, Carlinhos takes a stranger to have Christmas dinner at his family’s mansion. Graça, played by Gkay, turns out to be a guest capable of bringing the house down. The visit does not please the matriarch of the family, Lady Sofia.”

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Release date: December 2nd

Genre: Animated Family Film

Cast: Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, Fra Fee, Giles Terera, Trevor Dion Nicholas, James Cosmo, and Jonathan Pryce

Director: Stephen Donnelly

Netflix Logline —

“Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring reimagined songs from the legendary two-time Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol has songs for a new generation to sing.”

Firefly Lane Season 2

Release date: December 2nd

Genre: Dramatic Series

Cast: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio

Showrunner: Maggie Friedman

Netflix Logline —

“What could possibly have ended the tight-knit 30-year friendship of Tully and Kate, our “Firefly Lane Girls Forever”? We’ll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.”

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Release date: December 2nd

Genre: Animated Television Special

Cast: Jodi Benson, Alex Cazares, Ray Chase, and George Lopez

Director: Lisa Schaffer

Netflix Logline —

“It’s Boss Baby’s first Christmas and though Tim wants to introduce him to all the holiday trappings as well as the (somewhat strange) Templeton traditions, Boss Baby wants nothing to do with any of it. In a last ditch effort to get Boss in the spirit, Tim takes him to the mall to meet Santa but unbeknownst to Tim, Boss and Santa have a previously undisclosed business relationship.“

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Release date: December 9th (and playing in select theaters)

Genre: Animated Dramatic Film

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman

Director: Guillermo del Toro.

Netflix Logline —

“Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.”

Sonic Prime Season 1

Release date: December 15th

Genre: Animated Television Series

Cast: Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada

Showrunners: Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau, and Steven T. Seagle

Netflix Logline —

“The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!.”

The Recruit Season 1

Release date: December 16th

Genre: Dramatic Series

Cast: Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, Kaylah Zander

Showrunners: Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

Series Creator: Alexi Hawley

Netflix Logline —

“The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.”

A Not So Marry Christmas

Release date: December 20th

Genre: Holiday Comedic Film

Cast: Mauricio Ochmann, Ana Brenda Contreras, María Rojo, José Sefami, Verónica Bravo, Mannu NNa, Alfonso Borbolla, and Romina Poza

Director: Mark Alazraki

Netflix Logline —

“After another failed birthday celebration, Chuy will wake up one year later without remembering the year gone by. He will soon realize that he is doomed to continue waking up on Christmas Eve, only to deal with the consequences of what his other self has done for 364 days.”

Emily in Paris Season 3

Release date: December 21st

Genre: Comedic Series

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount

Showrunners: Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

Creator: Darren Star

Netflix Logline —

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Release date: December 23rd (playing in select theaters November 23rd for one week only!)

Genre: Mystery Film

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.”

Director: Rian Johnson

Netflix Logline —



Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Release date: December 25th (excluding UK and Ireland and playing in United States theaters December 9th)

Genre: Family Film

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Director: Matthew Warchus

Netflix Logline —

“An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier Award winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.”

And that’s the New Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix for Christmas 2022! What are your thoughts? Comment below!

