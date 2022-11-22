New Netflix Series Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

By Britta DeVore

When it comes to Netflix, the streamer has proven time and time again that they have a special eye for creating engaging series, in both scripted and documentary form. After keeping audiences on our toes through productions like Tiger King and I Just Killed My Dad, the streamer’s newest docu-series is pulling the curtain back on an unbelievably ‘90s story and is raking in massive amounts of critical acclaim while doing so. In fact, as of right now, the series titled Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? is holding onto the coveted rating of a 100% stamp of approval by critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new Netflix series takes viewers back to a simpler time when one man took on the soft drink manufacturer after taking part in their rigged and unreal point-collection challenge. Known as Pepsi Points, buyers could collect their points and use them to purchase Pepsi products and items, with one of the top objects being an AV-8 Harrier II jet. After asking for the help of several investors to aid him in attaining seven million points, John Leonard, a young business student, was able to collect an insane amount of coupons and turned them into Pepsi, expecting the jet in return.

Boasting a price tag of $23 million at that time, Leonard and his investors had *only* dropped around $700,000 on their Pepsi Points, making the jet an absolute steal. But, when they tried to claim their prize from the company, Pepsi pushed back, claiming that the television commercial featuring the jet was just a joke. Unfortunately for them, the ad didn’t feature a disclaimer, leading the dispute to fold out in court, with the latest Netflix series to follow almost three decades later.

Since its premiere on November 17, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? has shot up to the top spots on Netflix, steering the series to become an instant hit for the platform. Riding high off the success of other docu-series, including the aforementioned Tiger King, director Andrew Renzi was able to sign on a slew of producers who were on the hunt for the next big real-life stranger-than-fiction story. Although he had turned down the chance at several different tellings of his unbelievable tale, Leonard trusted Renzi and Netflix enough, which allowed the project to launch and take flight.

Netflix has recently been hitting it home with several other series currently dominating the streaming verse. Audiences have been scrambling to uncover the truth in the mystery series 1899 while returning productions like Dead to Me and The Crown are keeping viewers hooked for the next chapters in their favorite stories. Amid all the fresh content being dropped almost daily, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? continues to find itself on the streamer’s Top 10 listing.

If you’re in the mood for a bit of nostalgia mixed with a story about fighting the system, you’re going to want to check out Netflix’s latest hit series. Now streaming, feast your eyes on Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? the widely untold story behind Pepsi’s biggest mistake.