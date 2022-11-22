NFL Thanksgiving Week games live on Sky Sports: Bengals @ Titans, Saints @ 49ers, plus Thursday triple-header







Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals head to Tennessee on Sunday to take on Derrick Henry’s Titans

It’s Thanksgiving Week in the NFL, and not only do we have the usual Sunday night action live on Sky Sports, but there is also an extra helping of football on Thanksgiving Thursday itself.

This week’s game picks for Sunday night have been announced, with Sky Sports NFL showing the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at the Tennessee Titans (7-3), and New Orleans Saints at the San Francisco 49ers (6-4).

NFL Week 12 live on Sky Sports Thanksgiving Thursday Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions Thursday, 5.30pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys Thursday, 9.30pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings Friday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event NFL Sunday double-header Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers Sunday, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event NFL RedZone Week 12 Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports Mix Sunday Night Football Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Monday Night Football Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts Tuesday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

The Bengals-Titans match-up is not only a meeting of two AFC juggernauts, but it is also a repeat of last year’s divisional round playoff clash between the pair, which the Bengals won 19-16 on their way to the Super Bowl. Kick-off in Nashville is at 6pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of last year’s playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round Highlights of last year’s playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round

After that, we head to San Francisco, where the 49ers are riding a three-game win streak into their home game against the struggling Saints – the action gets under way at Levi’s Stadium at 9.25pm. You can also keep up to speed with events from all of the other Sunday evening games in the NFL by watching RedZone on Sky Sports Mix from 6pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals from Week 11 of the NFL season Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals from Week 11 of the NFL season

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-7) absolutely desperate for a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive as they travel to the NFC’s best Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) – kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning.

Before we get to Sunday night’s action, though, there is also a triple bill of games on Thanksgiving Thursday itself, with the Buffalo Bills (7-3) kicking things off by playing their second game in Detroit in the space of four days as they face an in-form Lions (4-6) team who have won their last three in a row – it all gets under way at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports NFL.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cleveland Browns against Buffalo Bills from Week 11 of the NFL season Highlights of the Cleveland Browns against Buffalo Bills from Week 11 of the NFL season

Following on from the action at Ford Field, the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host their traditional Thanksgiving Day home game, this one a crunch NFC East divisional clash against the New York Giants (7-3), with kick-off scheduled for 9.30pm.

And topping off the evening’s entertainment is a mouth-watering match-up between the New England Patriots (6-4) and Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at US Bank Stadium, with the hosts desperate to bounce back from a devastating 40-3 drubbing at the hands of Dallas last week – this one is live from 1.20am, early on Friday morning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the Minnesota Vikings from Week 11 of the NFL season Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the Minnesota Vikings from Week 11 of the NFL season

Finally, rounding off the Week 12 action on Monday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) in a must-win match-up if either side are to still harbour playoff ambitions. Watch it live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season – featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go!