Nicholas Mevoli After His Last ‘Free Dive’. He Was Attempting To Dive 236ft Deep. He Completed The Dive, Surfaced, Gave The Ok Sign, Tried To Speak, And Then Passed Out. He Never Regained Consciousness And Died That Same Day From Pulmonary Edema
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.