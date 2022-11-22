AMMAN —

Norwegian Ambassador Espen Lindbeck and the representative of the Food and

Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Jordan, Nabil Assaf, signed a $1.5 million

agreement to enhance food security and job opportunities in Jordan, the Jordan

News Agency, Petra, reported. اضافة اعلان

Funded by Norway,

the “Transition to more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable

agro-food systems” project targets Jordanians and Syrian refugees by enhancing

their capabilities to participate in a sustainable and effective agricultural

food system, building their capacities to create job opportunities, and

strengthening the resilience of the target groups against poverty.

Agriculture

Minister Khaled Hneifat appreciated the role played by the Norwegian Embassy

and FAO in supporting sustainable agriculture.

Hneifat

emphasized the need to join efforts to serve the interests of Jordanians in

rural areas, find opportunities to support rural communities and women, and

implement projects aimed at optimal utilization of available water resources to

achieve food security and preserve water resources.

Lindbeck said

that the project aims to promote the transition to more efficient, inclusive,

resilient and sustainable agricultural food systems in Jordan, explaining that

it is “necessary” to address challenges in the agricultural sector to enhance

food security for Jordanians and refugees in marginalized communities.

“We are pleased

that FAO is implementing this project in close coordination with the Ministry

of Agriculture in a way that meets the goals of the Jordanian government to

ensure food security in the Kingdom and develop sustainable methods of

agriculture,” he said.

Assaf said: “The

agro-food sector in Jordan supports the livelihoods of about a quarter of the

population, and there is an urgent need to support food security.”

“It provides job

opportunities for refugees and women in rural communities,” Assaf said.

“This project is in

line with the second priority of FAO and the Government of Jordan; sustainable

agriculture and natural resource management. It is also in line with regional

initiatives on water scarcity and building resilience to enhance food

security,” he added.

The project’s

goal is to achieve sustainable food security among Syrian refugees and host

communities in rural areas by enhancing their ability to participate in

sustainable agro-food systems, and building their capacities through an

integrated training program to create decent job opportunities.

The project will

address capacity building, financing, and employment needs through activities

related to capacity strengthening, distribution of tools, access to

microfinance markets and job creation.

Norway’s

agreement with FAO comes a day after Germany committed 21.5 million euros

($22.2million) in additional assistance to the World Food Program (WFP), and

the refugee agency UNHCR in Jordan, citing its desire to help cover part of the

needs of Jordan-based refugees amid rising fuel and food prices in the wake of

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A German Embassy

statement said WFP will get 20 million euros ($20.6 million) in additional aid

this year and in 2023, while UNHCR is allocated more assistance worth 1.5

million euros ($1.6 million).

Read more National news

Jordan News