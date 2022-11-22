Norway’s October oil, gas output lags forecast | MarketScreener

OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) – Norway’s crude oil and gas

output rose in October from September but lagged official

forecasts, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum

Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output rose to 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd)

in October from 1.64 million bpd in September, compared to a

forecast of 1.88 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in October averaged 316.1 million

cubic metres (mcm) per day, up from 303.3 mcm per day in

September, but below the expected 352.4 mcm per day.

The full-month gas output rose to 9.8 billion cubic

metres (bcm) from 9.1 bcm in September, NPD said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)