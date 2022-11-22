Octopus Energy alert as trial to save money on energy bills continues

The energy provider is trialing a scheme which could help people save money on their energy bills during the cost of living crisis. Households could save up to £100 through its Saving Sessions initiative which should also reduce the likelihood of potential blackouts this winter.

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy Group, said it will help people save money on their energy bills during the cost of living crisis but should also help prevent blackouts.

He said: “Let’s be very clear: this is a historic moment – we’re entering a new era of energy in which households are moving from passive offtakers to active enablers of a smarter, greener and cheaper grid.

“Instead of cutting off whole chunks of the country if we are short of gas, we can reward people for using less energy at times of peak demand.

“We were the first energy supplier to offer this service to our customers, and we hope others will follow our lead. By doing so, we can make blackouts a thing of the past, and bring costs down for everyone.”