April 12, 1943 — November 16, 2022

Pamela Kay Kildebeck Pope was born April 12, 1943 to Jerry Christiansen and Grace Crystal Heckathorne Kildebeck in Sioux City, Iowa. She was the youngest of two brothers, John and Bob, and a sister, Gwen. Her youth was spent in Long Beach and South Gate, California, where she made many friends with her humor and kind personality, especially her dearest and lifelong “sister” Janet Williams.

Pam earned her BS degree in nursing in Greeley, Colorado. She practiced for 17 years and identified as a nurse all her life. She spent many years in the dialysis unit, where her kindness blessed many lives.

After a brief, heaven-directed courtship, she married Carl Lloyd Pope in the Salt Lake Temple, March 4, 1980, and gave birth to her son, Eric the following year. Pam dedicated her life to her child and often said that he had 100% of a 10% mom because of her health challenges.

In spite of her health challenges, it was unexpected when she passed away peacefully in the morning hours of November 16, 2022.

Pam is survived by her husband, Carl; son, Eric (Sarah); five grandchildren; brother, John; and close friend, Janet. Pam was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob; and sister, Gwen.

She placed great value on genealogy and family history. She has been the prime mover in researching and connecting her ancestors going back many generations.

Pam had a heart big enough for the whole world. She was kind, loving, welcoming, and genuinely interested in everyone she interacted with. She is deeply loved, and keenly missed. We all look forward to seeing her again in heaven, for surely that is her reward.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Ben Lomond 1st Ward, 575 East 3100 North, North Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Sunset Gardens Memorial Park in Sandy, Utah.

Services will be live-streamed and available the day of the services by scrolling to the bottom of Pam’s obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.