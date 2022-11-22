Categories
Pets

Paws, Pets & Metal: Aittala reveal their pets have no choice but to listen to metal | Metal Insider


Paws, Pets & Metal: Aittala reveal their pets have no choice but to listen to metal | Metal Insider

Paws, Pets & Metal is Metal Insider’s newest column on bands with pets, discovering who watches them on the road, and more. Get to know more about these metal furbabies. We caught up with Raleigh’s Aittala as they revealed their pets dig their music

 

Tell us more about your pet(s) and their names?

Eric (guitar/vocals) – Tabbi and Alabaster

 

Paws, Pets & Metal: Aittala reveal their pets have no choice but to listen to metal | Metal Insider

Gary (drums) – Heath

 

Paws, Pets & Metal: Aittala reveal their pets have no choice but to listen to metal | Metal Insider

Ali (bass):

The dog’s name is Bam

The cats are adopted strays; they haven’t been given names. 

 

Paws, Pets & Metal: Aittala reveal their pets have no choice but to listen to metal | Metal Insider Paws, Pets & Metal: Aittala reveal their pets have no choice but to listen to metal | Metal Insider

 

Have you ever taken your pet on tour?

No, none of us have taken any pets on tour.

 

Who looks after your pet while on the road?

Friends and family will look after our pets. 

 

What’s your pet’s favorite song or album?

Anything by Aittala of course 😀

 

How did you introduce your pet to metal?

Eric and Ali  – If music is on in the house, it’s metal, so after I adopted them, they had no choice 🙂

Gary – When I auditioned for Aittala

 

What animal charity means most to you?

Only support no-kill animal shelters!

 

 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: