Pet Vaccination Clinic Coming to Poland

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Excelsior Grange No. 5 at 446 Harris Hill Road in Poland will hold its third vaccination clinic for dogs and cats Satfrom 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3. Vaccinations include rabies for cats and dogs at $10 each; distemper for cats or dogs at $15. The cost for feline leukemia and canine Lyme vaccinations is $30 each, and vaccinations for kennel cough for dogs is $15. You may choose up to two vaccinations per animal. The veterinarian is Don McLean, DVM. — Barbara, Poland

ANSWER: This is such a wonderful thing for you to do and I know it helps so many pet owners who I’m sure appreciate Dr. McLean for his time.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Sixth Street Congregational Church in Auburn is planning a Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. We are renting tables to vendors for $20. Those interested in a table are asked to call either of the following numbers by the nd of November: 740-2741 or 576-1331. — Cynthia, no town

ANSWER: Whenever your nonprofit is having a fair and need vendors, donated goods, or volunteers, you can rely on Sun Spots to get the word out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is the second time I’ve submitted my question and hope to get a response, but perhaps I did something wrong the first time.

I’m looking for an individual who can service an Acorn chairlift rather than deal directly with the company. — Dan, no town

ANSWER: The answer to your question originally appeared in the Oct. 17 Sun Spots so you may just have missed it. I’m printing the answer again for your convenience and for anyone else who is looking for this service.

Maine Accessibility Corp. (MAC), https://www.mainestairlifts.com/, in Gorham repairs those chairlifts. You can reach them at 767-5690.

MobilityWorks in Gray, https://home.mobilityworks.com/, may be another option. The number is 1-877-275-4903.

There are also YouTube videos online for troubleshooting and repair purposes. Just remember, if your chairlift is still under warranty and you have someone other than an Acorn technician repair it, the warranty will no longer be honored. Either of these companies listed above can walk you through your questions about that if applicable. I hope everything is all better for you and your chairlift very soon.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The North Waterford Congregational Church has reopened the Puzzle Library on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. We have over 300 puzzles and everyone is welcome. Please take as many puzzles as you want and keep them as long as you need. For more information, call me at 583-2822. — Milly, no town

ANSWER: I want to remind readers that this is ongoing so if you’re a puzzle master and want some new challenges, this is worth looking into!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: With Christmas right around the corner, I thought it would be fun to ask other Sun Spotters what their favorite holiday movies are. Our family has a tradition of watching one every Friday with pizza and popcorn, starting with Black Friday until New Year’s Day. — Carol, no town

ANSWER: That sounds fun. I hope readers will send in their recommendations!

