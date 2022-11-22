Pete Davidson and EmRata’s Relationship Actually Goes All the Way Back to 2021

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you are an actress/model between the ages of 25 and 50, Pete Davidson has dated or is about to date you. And he’s currently in something resembling a relationship with Emily Ratajkowski. At least, that’s what a DeuxMoi tipster, pap photos, and an interestingly-timed tweet would have us believe. And while Pete and EmRata have only been together for approximately five minutes, there have been new updates about their relationship basically every day. So yes, a timeline is in order.

September 22, 2021

Pete and EmRata star in a campaign for Moose Knuckles together, and the creative direction is…interesting!

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

November 9, 2021

EmRata defends Pete during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, telling Seth that she fully gets why women are into him and his BDE:

“Pete—he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive…. Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He’s great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it.”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

July 18, 2022

Amid cheating rumors, Entertainment Tonight reports that Emily and Sebastian Bear-McClard are divorcing after four years of marriage. “Emily and Sebastian have split. They had been having issues as a couple for a bit,” a source says. “Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

August 5, 2022

E! News reports that Pete and Kim Kardashian have broken up after almost a year of dating (they got together in October 2021, giving “spooky season” a whole new meaning). The outlet says Kim and Pete have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but long distance “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

November 13, 2022

A DeuxMoi tipster blows up everyone’s phone and claims they saw Pete and EmRata on a date in Brooklyn—and that “his hands were allll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.”

Instagram

November 14, 2022

While the internet has a meltdown, Emily not so subtly likes this tweet:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This same day, Kim posts a video of herself and North listening to Ariana Granda, which everyone decides is pointed since Ari is also Pete’s ex.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

November 15, 2022

A source emerges and tells E! News that “Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with” and she “thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now.”

Cool! But that said, the source makes sure to say Emily is “not exclusively dating anyone and is in her “single girl era.”

November 16, 2022

Page Six publishes photos of Emily and Pete celebrating his birthday in Brooklyn and looking all kinds of cozy. Click here to see them!

November 17, 2022

Kim posts this photo of herself and a bunch of flowers….

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And everyone thinks she’s blatantly (and some might say thirstily) trying to make Pete jealous. Ahem, the comments:

“When your ex boyfriend moves on and you want people to think you did too… stars, they’re just like us! 😂”

“This was def a response to Pete 👀”

“Even celebs use social media for sly digs 😂”

“The revenge post pt 2”

“she’s so bothered by the Pete news lmao.”

“Bothered by Pete Davidson’s news”

“I did this once too after a breakup 😂 😂”

November 18, 2022

A source tells E! News that Emily and Pete have a “chill” relationship, saying, “Emily is super into Pete right now. It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special.”

“It’s a chill relationship so far,” the source adds. “There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure.”

This same day, Kim Kardashian vague posts on Instagram Stories, writing, “One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most. Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture.”

November 21, 2022

Pivoting to Kim again real quick, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that she is “not bothered by Pete and Emily’s relationship and knows that things were over between her and Pete.” The insider adds that Kim “just wants everyone to live their best lives and be happy.”

Noted! Anyway, we’ll be updating this timeline as things between Pete and EmRata, you know, progress beyond a literal week.

This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.