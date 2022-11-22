Piers Morgan posts two-word reaction as Man Utd confirm Ronaldo exit

Piers Morgan has reacted to the news that Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving Manchester United with immediate effect following his bombshell interview that burned his few remaining bridges at Old Trafford. In a compelling world exclusive, the 37-year-old Portugal star refused to hold back during an explosive 90-minute sit down with the British broadcaster that tarnished his legendary status with the Red Devils.

Both United and Ronaldo have since confirmed this evening that he will be leaving the club immediately just two days out from Portugal’s World Cup opener against Ghana.

Morgan tweeted “The End” in response to the news before later adding “Time for Phase 2,” accompanied with Ronaldo holding up an Arsenal shirt with his name on the back.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.