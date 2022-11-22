PIP claimants set for monthly payment rise next April

Millions of people across the UK claiming disability benefits from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are set for a bumper payment boost next year following the Autumn Statement. People in receipt of Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Adult Disability Payment (ADP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and Child Disability Payment could receive regular payments every four weeks of between £107.80 and £691.20, from next year.

At present, claimants can receive between £97.80 and £627.60 every payment period.

This means a monthly increase of up to £63.60 is on the way for some of the UK’s most vulnerable households.

Taking into account the 10.1 percent rate rise, PIP claimants will receive a sizable boost come April of next year.

If they get the maximum amount, claimants can expect payments to rise from £156.90 a week to £172.75 a week from April 2023, according to reports. This represents a rise of £15.85 a week.

READ MORE: Santander issues ‘warning signs’ alert as man loses £2,500 in ‘disgusting’ scam