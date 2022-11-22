Pro Tour of Pickleball Comes to Tennis Club of Newport Beach November 17-20 – Newport Beach News

The Professional Tour of Pickleball (PPA Tour) hosted the Takeya Showcase at the Tennis Club of Newport Beach November 17-20.

The event was billed as one of the largest held in California this year, with more than 1,000 spectators expected over the four days.

The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $3 million in annual prize money offering equal play and pay.

Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and “play where the pros play,” as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more.

TTC Newport Beach, owned by Sean Bollettieri, has gone from offering tennis courts exclusively to converting the majority of its courts to pickleball thanks to the explosion of the sport in recent years. TTC has a long-standing partnership with the PPA Tour to host its pro and amateur events.

Top pros hail from all over the world: Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Slovenia, Russia, Slovakia, France, Germany, Israel, and Czech Republic.