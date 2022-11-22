Qatar World Cup security deny entry to reporter with LGBTQ t-shirt on

US sporters reporter Grant Wahl has detailed how he’s been denied entry into Wales’ game against the United States for their World Cup opener for wearing a t-shirt featuring a rainbow theme in tribute to LGBTQ+ rights. The 2022 tournament has been clouded by controversy ever since Qatar were named as the first Middle Eastern country to host a World Cup.

England, France, Germany and four other European countries were planning to continue wearing the OneLove armband which features a heart-shaped multi-coloured logo. But FIFA raised the prospect of captains being shown yellow cards should the teams go ahead with wearing the armbands.

Khalid Salman, an ambassador for the World Cup, just last week described homosexuality as “a damage in the mind”. And there was a huge debate between FIFA and a number of European countries heading into the opening round of fixtures over the OneLove armband campaign.

Reports have pointed out the conditions migrant workers worked in during the construction of the stadiums in the Gulf state while multiple deaths were recorded. But LGBTQ rights have also been in the limelight with homosexuality illegal in Qatar under Islamic State Sharia law.

And it seems as though security around the stadiums for the World Cup have attempted to keep any LGBTQ symbols out of the stadiums altogether. Wahl is an American-based reporter and was heading into the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for USA’s opening group game against Wales.

But he tweeted that he was being denied entry into the ground due to the t-shirt that he was wearing. He tweeted: “Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. ‘You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.'”

Wahl accompanied the tweet with a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt that featured a rainbow around what appeared to be a football. He was eventually allowed into the stadium and didn’t have to change his t-shirt in the end, although Wahl stated he was “detained” for half an hour.

He added: “I’m OK, but that was an unnecessary ordeal. Am in the media center, still wearing my shirt. Was detained for nearly half an hour. Go gays.”

Express Sport reached out to FIFA for comment and a spokesperson said: “We have reached out to him and apologised about the ordeal.”

BBC pundit Alex Scott received huge praise when she appeared on TV ahead of England’s game against Iran wearing the One Love armband.