Queen Camilla channels Queen Elizabeth in all blue

Today, November 22, marks King Charles’ first state visit as monarch and host as he welcomes the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace. Camilla joined her husband, looking as sophisticated as always in a coat dress.

Queen Camilla channelled Queen Elizabeth II today as she wore a style often favoured by the Queen – an outfit all in one colour.

The late monarch was always seen in bright, block colour outfits, opting for coat dresses in blue, green, orange, pink, and purple, among other bold hues.

For today’s event, Camilla chose a bright blue coat dress with a matching hat, not unlike what her late mother-in-law would frequently wear.

Her coat dress had a prominent collar and buttons ran down its centre.

READ MORE: ‘Always’ drink a ‘natural cleaner’ after your meals for tooth whitening