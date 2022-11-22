Queen Camilla channels Queen Elizabeth in all blue

Today, November 22, marks King Charles’ first state visit as monarch and host as he welcomes the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace. Camilla joined her husband, looking as sophisticated as always in a coat dress.
Queen Camilla channelled Queen Elizabeth II today as she wore a style often favoured by the Queen – an outfit all in one colour.
The late monarch was always seen in bright, block colour outfits, opting for coat dresses in blue, green, orange, pink, and purple, among other bold hues.
For today’s event, Camilla chose a bright blue coat dress with a matching hat, not unlike what her late mother-in-law would frequently wear.
Her coat dress had a prominent collar and buttons ran down its centre.
Camilla also wore a brooch, which was pinned to the lapel of her coat dress.
The brooch was silver with a pale blue gemstone at its centre, matching Camilla’s outfit.
The Queen Consort also donned her favourite bracelet – a blue and gold Van Cleef & Arpels piece that she is rarely seen without.
The bracelet is available to buy at Selfridges, retailing for a whopping £3,950.
It could be described as a lucky charm, as the caption to the bracelet on the Selfridges website reads: “Feeling lucky? Well, you will be with this Vintage Alhambra bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels by your side.
“Designed with the brand’s first iconic Alhambra design – a four-leaf clover (that’s practically overflowing with luck) – each agate motif is bordered with delicate beading and linked on a fine cable chain.
“Handcrafted in yellow-gold, it will sit perfectly alongside the matching necklace while doubling your luck in the process.”
Camilla completed her look with a pair of knee-high black boots – these shoes are suede and Camilla has been seen wearing them many a time in the past.
Camilla and Charles are today hosting their first state visit – from the President of South Africa.
After formally welcoming the President at the Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards Parade, the Guard of Honour will give a Royal Salute before being inspected by the President, and the South African National Anthem will be played. The President and members of the Royal family will then travel along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.
This afternoon, the President will view an exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to South Africa.
The President will later visit Westminster Abbey, where he will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and take a tour of the Abbey, which will include the memorial stone for Nelson Mandela, who served as President of South Africa between 1994 and 1999.
