Queen Camilla donned brooch with sweet link to Anne and Charlotte

Members of the Royal Family can often be found at Ascot, and Queen Consort Camilla looked delighted to attend the racing events over the weekend. Dressed in a blue tartan coat, brown boots and a furry hat, Camilla topped off her outfit with a stunning brooch.

The horseshoe-shaped brooch is emblazoned with the name “Minoru” and adorned with glistening precious stones.

Diamond expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone said: “Featuring diamonds, rubies and sapphires, Camilla’s brooch is certainly an impressive piece.

“The diamond-set letters spell out ‘Minoru’, which was one of King Edward VII’s most successful racehorses – making it a particularly sentimental jewel.

“Though how the brooch fell into Camilla’s possession is unknown, press clippings from the time period of Minoru’s victories in the early 1900s state that King Edward VII commissioned several jewel-studded scarf pins, which makes the Queen Consort’s brooch an incredibly historic piece.”

