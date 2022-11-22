Queen Camilla honours Queen Elizabeth in sapphire tiara and jewels

Queen Consort Camilla joined her husband, King Charles in welcoming the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the UK. This evening, the monarchs held a state banquet and Camilla looked elegant in a blue ballgown and tiara.

Queen Camilla’s dress is by Bruce Oldfield and it is an item she has had in her wardrobe for a few years. It is the same dress she wore when she hosted a Commonwealth leaders’ dinner in Rwanda with King Charles in June earlier this year. She re-wore the gown once again for her Vogue which was held ahead of her 75th birthday.

In terms of jewellery, Camilla chose to honour the late Queen Elizabeth by wearing her Belgium Sapphire Tiara and the George VI Sapphire earrings and necklace.

She donned a royal blue sash as well as the Royal Family Order, made up of a portrait of the Queen on a yellow ribbon.

The sapphires were aquired in stages by Queen Elizabeth; the necklace and earrings were a wedding gift from her beloved father, King George VI, in November 1947. The jewels were antique, dating to the Victorian era.

