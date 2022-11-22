Queen Elizabeth memorabilia up for ‘Turnip Prize’





In 2021, the winner of the Turnip Prize was a stuffed toy panda labelled ‘Mick’ as a funny take on the word ‘pandemic’. The award is given to the person who created a bad piece of artwork by putting in the least amount of effort.

The shortlist for this year’s award has now been announced and some have chosen to pay tribute to Queen Elizbeth’s death and the conflict in Ukraine. According to organiser Trevor Prideaux from The New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset, there were 69 entries this year. The award began in 1999, following the exhibition at the Tate Gallery by Tracey Emin of the unmade bed. Last year, there were 96 entries and the winner “clearly [had] what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all”, Mr Prideaux said.

He described the entries from people who have “created something that they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible”. An ‘RIP Elizabeth the 2nd’ piece of ‘artwork’ is one of the 69 entries and is a torn second-class stamp which was created by Charlie King. Another Queen Elizabeth related artwork came in the form of a pool cue with two jumpers attached by Lie Instate called, ‘Cue Jumpers’ following the controversial queue jumping by celebrities and politicians to see the Queen lying in state. READ MORE: Prince Andrew and Harry will not stand in for King Charles

The winner of the 2022 Turnip Prize will be announced online by the Inn on December 7. Other entries this year include a reel of red insulation tape by .Gov and ‘X-Files’ which is made up of two files crossed over each other. Last year, the organiser said that the artists had “created far better works” than “the Tate Britain Gallery could ever wish to exhibit”.

