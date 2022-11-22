Raab defends UK Bill of Rights as ‘significant step forward’

UK justice secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday defended plans to reintroduce contentious human rights legislation to parliament, saying “it’s time” to pursue “a significant constitutional step forward”.

Raab unveiled the Bill of Rights in June this year while serving in Boris Johnson’s government. Scrapped by his successor Liz Truss but reinstated by Rishi Sunak, it is intended to replace the 1998 Human Rights Act (HRA), which put human rights legislation directly into UK law.

The proposed bill has drawn fierce criticism from lawyers and former judges, who have warned that it will undermine the UK’s status as a legal centre and risk causing friction with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Raab told the House of Commons justice select committee that the Bill of Rights would be reintroduced for its second reading shortly. “I think we have got a great bill here,” he said. “This is a significant constitutional step forward.”

Asked about concerns voiced by figures including former Supreme Court justice Lord John Dyson, who has said the bill will threaten the UK’s “international reputation as a country that upholds the rule of law and human rights”, Raab said other former judges had criticised Strasbourg rulings.

“The things that we are doing are fundamentally right to restore some common sense,” he said, adding that reform had first been promised in the 2010 Conservative party manifesto. “We have been thinking about this for a long time. I think it’s time to do it.”

Recommended

Raab told the committee he wanted to end the abuse of human rights legislation, citing the example of convicted terrorists suing the government over the right to socialise, rather than be kept in separation units, while in prison.

He said the bill would also help crack down on claims made by dangerous criminals to a right to family life in an effort to avoid deportation, with 70 per cent of successful appeals by foreign offenders using the HRA.

Tory MP and committee chair Sir Bob Neill told Raab the bill went well beyond the 2019 Tory party manifesto, which pledged to “update” the HRA.

In response, Raab said the bill represented “incremental reform — we will stay in the [European] Convention . . . it is evolutionary rather than revolutionary and will make a real difference and help us protect the public.

“I think we took a middle course in all this — I think it was the madras on the curry menu, not the korma but not the vindaloo. This idea that the HRA has not impacted on public protection, I am afraid if you do a thorough analysis that is impossible to square with the facts.”