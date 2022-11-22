Racing Club President Victor Blanco: “Strong Relationship With Inter Could Help In Talks For Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz”

Racing Club President Victor Blanco feels that the established relationship between his club and Inter could facilitate negotiations for midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet AS, via FCInterNews, Blanco gave his thoughts on the possible conditions for negotiations on a transfer for Alcaraz, making no secret of the fact that they could happen.

Alcaraz has been reported to be a target for Inter, possibly for as early as the upcoming January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has been linked as a possible replacement for Roberto Gagliardini, widely expected to depart either in January or next summer when his contract expires.

Inter would have to first find an agreement with Alcaraz’s club Racing Club if they were to sign the young Argentine midfielder.

According to Racing Club’s President, however, the relationship is there, particularly considering that the Nerazzurri have signed Lautaro Martinez from the Argentine club in the recent past, in the summer of 2018.

“The strong relationship that’s been built between Inter and Racing Club could help the Nerazzurri to sign Carlos,” Blanco said, not mincing words.