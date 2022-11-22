Rail travellers face Christmas misery as more strike dates announced

“At the same time Rail Delivery Group, representing the train operating companies, have also broken a promise to make a meaningful offer on pay and conditions and even cancelled negotiations that were due to take place yesterday.”
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people.
“We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of Government is presiding over these talks.
“The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people, sometimes at the same time.
Source link