Ratings – Netflix Top 10 Week of November 14: All Hail “The Crown”; “Falling for Christmas” Tops the English Films List

Top 10 Week of November 14: All Hail ‘The Crown’; ‘Falling For Christmas’ Tops the English Films List On the English TV List, The Crown continued its reign for another week coming in #1 with 84.31M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Season 5 of the fictional drama, inspired by real events, appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries. Creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese of mystery-drama Dark are back with another historical thriller. 1899 , the multi-language German series debuted on the English TV List with 79.27M hours viewed. Fans couldn’t get enough of Manifest . The fourth and final season had 35.73M hours viewed, while Season 1 had 25.94M hours viewed. Fans bid an emotional farewell to the cast of Dead to Me . Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini and created by Liz Feldman, the heartfelt comedy had 30.3M hours viewed. Season 2 of Warrior Nun had 27.74M hours viewed, with Season 1 jumping into the Top 10 List with 20.1M hours viewed. In Ancient Apocalypse , journalist Graham Hancock takes viewers on an archeological journey, pulling in 24.62M hours viewed. Rounding out the list is From Scratch (19.88M hours viewed) and Season 3 of Love Is Blind (19.31M hours viewed). Just in time for the holidays, Wonder is Everywhere on Netflix with films for the entire family. In its second week, Falling For Christmas topped the English Films List with 37.85M hours viewed. Starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, the holiday rom-com was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkely and an adorable pig took fans on a magical adventure into a world of dreams with Slumberland . Directed by Francis Lawrence, the visually stunning, family fantasy had 33.37M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 88 countries. Millie Bobby Brown continued her sleuthing on Enola Holmes 2 (21.42M hours viewed) and Enola Holmes (7.61M hours viewed). Love is in the air this holiday season. Christmas With You , starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia, had 17.93M hours viewed. Meanwhile, chilling drama The Wonder , starring Florence Pugh, had 26.18M hours viewed. Based on a true story, The Good Nurse had 8.8M hours viewed. Directed by Christy Wegener, documentary I Am Vanessa Guillen closed out the list with 7.5M hours viewed. French action-adventure Lost Bullet 2 maintained its hold on the #1 spot of the Non-English Films List with 18.7M hours viewed. Lost Bullet was also on the list with 6.87M hours viewed. Other returning favorites included German drama All Quiet on the Western Front , which moved up the Most Popular List to the 3rd spot with 98.54M total hours viewed, Brazilian drama Beyond the Universe , Indian dark comedy Monica, O My Darling , Dutch feel-good holiday movie The Claus Family 2 , Turkish drama Don’t Leave , Spanish psychological thriller The Chalk Line and Dutch action-adventure The Takeover . New to the list is Brazilian documentary Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo . Colombian drama Til Money Do Us Part continued to sit atop the Non-English TV List with 39.96M hours viewed. Two Spanish titles were new entrants this week. Season 6 of Spanish teen drama Elite had 36.87M hours viewed, and reality series Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia had 5.42M hours viewed. Korean dramas Little Women , Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Under the Queen’s Umbrella all returned to the list. To download Top 10 assets, visit Top10.netflix.com .