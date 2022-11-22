Regis Prograis targets world champion after Jose Zepeda fight | DAZN News Norway

Regis Prograis is already looking ahead despite facing the threat of Jose Zepeda this Saturday night as he prepares to establish himself as number one at super-lightweight.

Back in 2019, Prograis’ unbeaten record was taken from him by the narrowest of margins as he lost to Josh Taylor in a terrific unification battle.

Since that night, Prograis has responded superbly with three stoppage wins, but the loss to Taylor is one he is eager to avenge.

It appears the undefeated Scot has his hands full with dealing with Jack Catterall early next year, but if Taylor can close the book on that rivalry, Prograis believes he should be next in line if he can capture the vacant WBC crown this weekend.

“For me, the number one guy on my list is Josh Taylor,” said Prograis when talking to BoxingScene.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen to him after this fight. I don’t know if he’s gonna go up or not, but if everything goes smooth, I’ll be a world champion and if he can beat Catterall, he’ll be a world champion.

“I think that’s a huge fight. Of course, I won’t fight him in the UK again, but maybe we can fight in Dubai or Abu Dhabi or something like that, somewhere me and him could make a huge fight.”