Report: Microsoft offered Sony a ten-year Call of Duty deal

The question as to what the future holds for Call of Duty on PlayStation has been a big talking point ever since Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard. While we’ve seen various statements from Xbox boss Phil Spencer that all say similar things along the lines of not wanting to pull the rug from under PlayStation or intending to honour former deals, a new report has come from the New York Times, which suggests that Microsoft did offer Sony a decade-long deal to continue selling the game on PS consoles.

According to the report, the deal was proposed on November 11, and would’ve seen Call of Duty continuing to be sold on PlayStation for ten more years. However, it has been said that Sony decided not to comment on this claim.

This deal is something that would only need to be put in place assuming the acquisition does end up being approved by trade bodies around the world, something Microsoft clearly seems to be rather confident about still.