Ronaldo and five others can boost Man Utd transfer kitty at World Cup

A World Cup final involving England and Portugal would earn Manchester United a lucrative pay-off. FIFA are compensating clubs for every day that their players remain absent due to the winter tournament.
Teams are granted £8,415 per day, per player by FIFA for the duration that their nation is involved in the competition regardless if they are playing or not. A club could therefore earn a sizeable £310,000 if one of their players reaches the final.
A showdown event involving six United stars could therefore earn the Red Devils a cool £1.86million. England have Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes would line up for Portugal.
Brazil also have three United players, with Antony, Fred and Casemiro starring for one of the tournament’s strong favourites. Although not the kind of fee to give United a hefty January transfer boost, it could go towards key upgrades at Old Trafford, especially a new player’s salary.
All three nations hope to go far in the competition. England started with a crushing victory over Iran, Portugal play Ghana later in the week and Brazil begin against Serbia.
However, Portugal’s World Cup preparations have been disrupted by Ronaldo’s club future. The veteran forward conducted a fiery interview in which he slammed United, the Glazers and boss Erik ten Hag, among others.
United are currently weighing up their options over how they can deal with the fall-out of Ronaldo’s comments. The 37-year-old reportedly faces the prospect of being sacked.
The Portugal captain attempted to cool talk of his own future at the World Cup by surprisingly conducting their press conference on Monday morning. He hit out at the media for their coverage of his interview and insisted his United future has not had an impact on his international team-mates.
“The atmosphere is excellent, no problems, we are completely focused. You (journalists) can help by not talking about me. I’m completely bulletproof and iron-clad,” Ronaldo said.
“If you ask other players about Cristiano Ronaldo I would be upset. If you want to ask him about the World Cup and the team, I would like you to do that.”
He added: “In my life, the best timing is always my timing. I don’t have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am.
“It’s an ambitious group that is hungry and focused. So I’m sure it [the interview] won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus.”
