Ronaldo and five others can boost Man Utd transfer kitty at World Cup

A World Cup final involving England and Portugal would earn Manchester United a lucrative pay-off. FIFA are compensating clubs for every day that their players remain absent due to the winter tournament.

Teams are granted £8,415 per day, per player by FIFA for the duration that their nation is involved in the competition regardless if they are playing or not. A club could therefore earn a sizeable £310,000 if one of their players reaches the final.

A showdown event involving six United stars could therefore earn the Red Devils a cool £1.86million. England have Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes would line up for Portugal.

Brazil also have three United players, with Antony, Fred and Casemiro starring for one of the tournament’s strong favourites. Although not the kind of fee to give United a hefty January transfer boost, it could go towards key upgrades at Old Trafford, especially a new player’s salary.

JUST IN: Harry Kane wears ‘no discrimination’ armband during Iran match