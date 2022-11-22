Ronaldo ‘sacrifices £16m in wages’ after Man Utd contract terminated

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly not receive a payout after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent on Tuesday. The forward’s interview with Piers Morgan appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for both parties and the 37-year-old is now a free agent.
Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of the season, though his tell-all interview pushed United to take drastic action with the Portugal international. He was being paid £ £500,000 per week by the Red Devils, though will not receive that money.
According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo has ‘kissed goodbye’ to the £16million that he was set to receive if he remained at United until the end of his deal. The same report claims the club have not paid the Portugal international any compensation.
Ronaldo is also able to join any club that he desires now that he is a free agent, with United previously fearful that he would leave them and strengthen another top-four rival. That will be music to the ears of Chelsea, with Todd Boehly particularly keen to secure his signature in the summer before then-manager Thomas Tuchel pulled the plug on the move. Though whether Graham Potter is keen to work with the forward remains to be seen.
During Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Morgan, the forward aimed several shots at Erik ten Hag and claimed that he had ‘no respect’ for the Dutchman. He also said that most of United’s facilities had not changed since he left the club for Real Madrid back in 2009.
However, he insisted that he still loved the club in his departing statement. It read: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.
“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
Ronaldo could, of course, take a paycut when weighing up his next move – though even reduced wages would rule numerous clubs out of the running to secure his signature. The former Juventus star did receive an incredibly lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal over the summer but opted not to join the club in favour of pursuing a move to a side playing in the Champions League, though his stance could change if no other suitors emerge from the woodwork.
