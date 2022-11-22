Royal Mail strike action could spell chaos for Black Friday

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has announced four new days of strike action across November and December of this year. It will call on workers who collect, sort and deliver parcels and, Royal Mail has been notified.

Royal Mail’s official website reads: “The CWU has formally notified Royal Mail they plan to call on their members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take national strike action on Thursday 24, Friday 25, Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, 2022.

“Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but we cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce.

“We’ll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we are sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption.”

The industrial action comes as Royal Mail and CWU agree to engage with ACAS facilitation to try to resolve the current disputes on pay and change.

