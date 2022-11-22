Russia threatens to reduce gas supplies to Moldova; Ukrainians warned blackouts could last months

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo Ukraine grid operator attends a news conference, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 10, 2022.

The head of Ukraine’s national power grid said that the damage left by Russia’s missile attacks has devasted the nation’s power generation capacity.

“The scale of destruction is colossal. In Ukraine, there is a power generation deficit. We cannot generate as much energy as consumers can use,” said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo National Energy Company,

Kudrytskyi said that a recent massive missile attack by Russia on the nation’s power grids was the “biggest one in Ukrainian history.”

“More than 100 heavy missiles were launched at the Ukrainian power grid infrastructure,” he said.

The Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid have left many regions of the country struggling and turning to power generators for assistance.

– Brian Schwartz