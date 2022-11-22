Russia Ukraine News Live: Crimea hit by ‘drone attack’, say Moscow-backed authorities – The Economic Times

“There is an attack with drones,” the governor of the Sevastopol administrative region in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.
“Our air defence forces are working right now,” he said, adding two drones had “already been shot down”.
Razvozhayev said no civilian infrastructure had been damaged and called on residents to “remain calm”.
In a later post, he said air defence forces had shot down two drones near the Balaklava power station.
Crimean authorities said the power station had been attacked before.
“Now the city is quiet,” Razvozhayev said. “But all forces and services are in a state of combat readiness.”
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet based in Crimea’s Sevastopol port was attacked by what authorities called a “massive” drone attack.
It led Moscow to briefly pull out of a landmark Ukraine grain deal as the attack damaged at least one of its ships.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 after nationwide protests led to the ouster of Kyiv’s Kremlin-friendly president.
!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updates
China reports 29,157 new COVID cases
China reported 29,157 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 22, of which 2,719 were symptomatic and 26,438 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 28,127 new cases a day earlier – 2,225 symptomatic and 25,902 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
World Health Organization is planning to rename Monkeypox, designating it as “MPOX”, reports Politico
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Western Turkey region – EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Western Turkey region on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.
U.S says G7 should soon unveil price cap level on Russian oil, adjust regularly
The Group of Seven nations should soon announce the price cap on Russian oil exports and the coalition will probably adjust the level a few times a year rather than monthly, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday. The G7, including the United States, along with the EU and Australia are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on Dec. 5, as part of sanctions intended to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake jumps to 268
The death toll from an earthquake on Indonesia’s main island of Java jumped to 268 on Tuesday. At least 268 people have died as of about 5:30 p.m. local time, according to the head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency who was speaking at a press conference, reported ABC News.
Six killed in violence on disputed Assam-Meghalaya border
Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits near Maharashtra’s Nashik
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale was felt near Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
FTX lawyer: ‘Substantial amount’ of assets has been stolen
Lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a “substantial amount” of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back. The admission came during FTX’s first court appearance since the company filed for bankruptcy protection on November 11. Such hearings typically happen days after a filing, but this one was delayed because FTX’s collapse came suddenly and management kept few if any records.
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.
FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener
Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament on Tuesday. FIFA said the charge was brought “due to chants” at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.
Source link