Russia Ukraine News Live: Crimea hit by ‘drone attack’, say Moscow-backed authorities – The Economic Times

Russia Ukraine News Live: The Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula in Ukraine was targeted by a drone attack on Tuesday and Moscow’s forces there were “on alert”, Kremlin-installed authorities said.

“There is an attack with drones,” the governor of the Sevastopol administrative region in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.

“Our air defence forces are working right now,” he said, adding two drones had “already been shot down”.

Razvozhayev said no civilian infrastructure had been damaged and called on residents to “remain calm”.

In a later post, he said air defence forces had shot down two drones near the Balaklava power station.

Crimean authorities said the power station had been attacked before.

“Now the city is quiet,” Razvozhayev said. “But all forces and services are in a state of combat readiness.”

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet based in Crimea’s Sevastopol port was attacked by what authorities called a “massive” drone attack.

It led Moscow to briefly pull out of a landmark Ukraine grain deal as the attack damaged at least one of its ships.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 after nationwide protests led to the ouster of Kyiv’s Kremlin-friendly president.