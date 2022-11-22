Russian hackers Killnet launch multiple attacks on UK websites

A Russian hacking outfit has claimed to have taken down the website of the Prince of Wales over the UK’s continued support for Ukraine. In a message posted on Telegram, Killnet said it had launched the attack “due to the supply of high-precision missiles to Ukraine”.

The website is now loading, however Cloudflare, a company that provides secure web connections, appears to be providing additional security checks on the connection.

Cloudflare was contacted for comment.

Killnet also pledged that “all medical institutions, Government services and online services” face a similar hit.

The attack, which may have occurred in the early hours of this morning, appeared to be a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) – when a server is overwhelmed by numerous bogus requests, usually from bot servers – which Killnet is known for, though this has not been confirmed.

The Russian hackers have claimed responsibility for numerous attacks on different nations since March this year – a month after the invasion of Ukraine began – and are believed to have been behind a thwarted hit on this year’s Eurovision song contest.

More to follow…