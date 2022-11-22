San Francisco 49ers 38-10 Arizona Cardinals: Jimmy Garoppolo throws four TDs as 49ers win in Mexico

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals from Week 11 of the NFL season.

Jimmy Garoppolo tied a career high with four touchdown passes as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.

Story of the Game

In the final NFL International Series game of the season, the 49ers (6-4) secured their third consecutive win in convincing fashion to move into a tie with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.

Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards and threw two TD passes apiece to receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. San Francisco’s other touchdown came on a superb 39-yard run by star wideout Deebo Samuel.

The Cardinals (4-7) played without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the second-straight game because of a hamstring injury.

Veteran Colt McCoy, who guided Arizona to a victory against the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams last week, had no such luck at Estadio Azteca. McCoy was 24-of-34 passing for 218 yards, with one interception.

The Cardinals held a 3-0 lead after one quarter, courtesy of a 40-yard field goal by Matt Prater, before the 49ers began firing. Garoppolo threw TD passes of seven yards to Aiyuk and 39 yards to Kittle before Arizona scored its lone touchdown on a two-yard run by James Conner.

Robbie Gould kicked a 39-yard field goal with 43 seconds left in the half to make it 17-10 to the 49ers heading into the break. Samuel then scored on San Francisco’s opening drive of the second half, before Garoppolo tacked on two more scoring strikes, hitting Aiyuk from 13 yards and Kittle from 32, to seal the route.

The game was a rematch of a 2005 contest at the same stadium that was the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game played outside of the United States.

Stats leaders

49ers

Passing: Jimmy Garoppolo, 20/29, 228 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Elijah Mitchell, nine carries, 59 yards

Receiving: George Kittle, four catches, 84 yards, 2 TDs

Brandon Aiyuk, two catches, 20 yards, 2 TDs

Cardinals

Passing: Colt McCoy, 24/34, 218 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: James Conner, 14 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Greg Dortch, nine catches, 103 yards

DeAndre Hopkins, nine catches, 91 yards

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER 49ers 0-3 Cardinals Matt Prater 40-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER 49ers 7-3 Cardinals Jimmy Garoppolo seven-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk (extra point) 49ers 14-3 Cardinals Jimmy Garoppolo 39-yard TD pass to George Kittle (extra point) 49ers 14-10 Cardinals James Conner two-yard TD run (extra point) 49ers 17-10 Cardinals Robbie Gould 39-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER 49ers 24-10 Cardinals Deebo Samuel 39-yard TD run (extra point) 49ers 31-10 Cardinals Jimmy Garoppolo 13-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER 49ers 38-10 Cardinals Jimmy Garoppolo 32-yard TD pass to George Kittle (extra point)

What they said… Garoppolo: ‘Our best game yet’

Niners quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo: “When you have playmakers like we have, it allows you to do everything.

“It’s just a ‘what’s-the-defense-going-to-try-to-take-away’ type of thing. If they try to take away the run, we’re going to throw it; if they try to take away the middle of the field, we’ll throw it outside. We’ve got a lot of playmakers on that offense, and it makes my job easy having them around.

“Today was probably our best full game we put together, but we’ve got a long way to go. There’s some yardage we left out there and even some points we left out there, so it’s a nice thing that guys are still hungry.”

[On Estadio Azteca atmosphere]: “I haven’t played in anything like it. It was electric, the fans were nuts, they were cheering throughout the whole game. It seemed like a soccer game at some points, just the passion they brought. It was really cool. I’d love to do it again.”

What’s next?

It’s Thanksgiving this Thursday in the US, which means only one thing – a triple-header of live NFL action on Sky Sports NFL on Thursday night.

Live NFL Live on

The Buffalo Bills (7-3) kick things off by playing their second game in Detroit in the space of four days as they face an in-form Lions (4-6) team who have won their last three in a row – proceedings getting underway at 5.30pm.

Following on from the action at Ford Field, the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host their traditional Thanksgiving Thursday home game, this one a crunch NFC East divisional clash against the New York Giants (7-3), with kick-off scheduled for 9.30pm.

Live NFL Live on

Live NFL Live on

And rounding off the night is a mouth-watering matchup between the New England Patriots (6-4) and Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at US Bank Stadium, with the hosts desperate to bounce back from a devastating 40-3 loss to the Cowboys last week – this one is live from 1.20am, early on Friday morning.

