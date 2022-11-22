Santa Visits Florida Aquarium For Photos With Kids, Pets

TAMPA, FL — Put on your best holiday sweater and get in the holiday spirit at The Florida Aquarium where Santa will be spreading holiday cheer and jolly good times every weekend beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 18.
Santa will be available for photo opportunities from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
Photos with Santa will take place in the aquarium’s Mosaic Center at no cost to members and included with general admission.
A special version of photos with Santa will be available for your furry friends on Friday, Nov. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is free to the public and will take place in front of The Florida Aquarium, so bring your dogs – or other pets – to come meet Santa Paws.
Note: Photos must be taken on a personal device.
