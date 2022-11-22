Shiba Inu developer says WEF wants to work with project to ‘help shape’ metaverse global policy

The volunteer project lead and developer for Shiba Inu known only as ‘Shytoshi Kusama’ has reported on social media that the World Economic Forum, or WEF, wants to work with the meme-based cryptocurrency on global policy.

In a poll posted to Twitter on Nov. 22, Kusama said the WEF had “kindly invited” the Shiba Inu (SHIB) project to collaborate on “MV global policy.” The Shiba Inu developer seemed to be referring to policy on the metaverse. Crypto and blockchain have sometimes been under discussion at WEF events, but partnering with a popular meme token would seemingly be a first for the organization.

“Yes I am serious,” said Kusama. “We would be at the table with policy makers and would help shape global policy for the MV alongside other giants like FB (bye Zuck), Sand, Decentraland etc.”

#ShibArmy I need a quick vote: We have been kindly invited to work with the WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM as it pertains to their MV global policy. Would love to know what you all think because it’s not our decision, but yours. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) November 22, 2022

At the time of publication, more than 65% of the roughly 9,500 respondents to Kusama’s poll voted in favor of Shiba Inu working with the WEF, with roughly 10% saying it didn’t matter one way or the other. Kusama has more than 861,000 Twitter followers.

The SHIB price has fallen roughly 80% in the last 12 months, reaching $0.000008727 at the time of publication according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro.

Cointelegraph reached out to the WEF, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.