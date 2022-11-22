Shiba Inu (SHIB) To Share Metaverse Progress At The Immerse Global Summit By DailyCoin



© Reuters. Shiba Inu (SHIB) To Share Metaverse Progress At The Immerse Global Summit



The Immerse Global Summit is an annual event that covers the metaverse, XR, and blockchain technology. Marcie Jastrow, the advisor for SHIB: The Metaverse, is among the 200 speakers that are going to present at the upcoming Immerse Global Summit 2022 event in Miami, Florida. The event takes off between December 5th and 7th and the General Admission ticket costs $799, while the VIP Pass goes for $999.

A big appearance for $SHIB The #Metaverse’ Lead Advisor: @marciejastrow Extensive experience in sales, immersive media, AR, VR, & more is helping propel #SHIB into the gaming world! Find #ShibaEternity on iOS & Android. https://t.co/VsNjcGeE0E — HaleyHiDeF(i) (@haleyhidef) November 21, 2022

Shiba Inu’s Team Is Working On Metaverse Dynamics

SHIB’s metaverse team joined forces with the Hollywood-based audiovisual studio The Third Floor (TTF) to lay the foundation for SHIB’s own Web 3.0 project. The coding team behind SHIB: The Metaverse added Marcie Jastrow to the roster on May 25th, 2022.

Previously, she developed mobile games. With a wide experience in AR/VR, she aims to make a name for SHIB in the gaming industry. SHIB’s metaverse also previously added Disney, Netflix (NASDAQ:), and Marvel former executive Brandie Konopasek, as well as iPhone developer Sherri Cuono.

Indeed, this could come in useful for SHIB: The Metaverse’s team, as several HUBs of the forthcoming metaverse were revealed, showcasing stunning concepts of The Rocket Pond, The Tech Trench, Canyon Hub, and, of course, the WAGMI Temple (We’re All Gonna Make It). However, the SHIB community on Twitter had mixed feelings about the Tech Trench conceptual artwork, as the SHIB Army continues the long wait for Shibarium.

shibarium ? pic.twitter.com/2gisFQY6Ub — ricardo antonio sanches garcia (@ricardo18618240) November 18, 2022

On the Flipside

Crypto Twitter warns about fraudulent copycat profiles on Twitter in relation to SHIB: The Metaverse.

There is no potential launch date for SHIB: The Metaverse or the Layer-2 solution, Shibarium.

In spite of the news, the SHIB burn rate dropped by 61% over the last 24 hours, Shibburn reports.

Why You Should Care

Participation in the Immerse Global Summit might increase crypto adoption, as SHIB’s logo will be displayed alongside such established brands like Sony (NYSE:), Meta, Walmart (NYSE:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Unity, Lenovo, and The Fabricant, among others.

