Shirley Ballas ‘has no idea’ what happy is and ‘puts on mask’ on show

She told Top Santé Magazine: “Lately, if I hear music that my mother likes, I think about the fact she’s getting older and I envisage things that haven’t happened yet, rather than staying present in the now.

“In that way, my anxiety is self-inflicted. Breathing and talking positively to myself helps it subside.”

Since signing up as head judge on the BBC show, she has been subject to online abuse due to her decision making.

The professional dancer has the final say on which celebrity leaves the competition in the event of a tie between her fellow judges.