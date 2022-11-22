Should more roads be restricted to 20mph? POLL





Transport for London (TfL) has proposed 28km of roads within the boroughs of Camden, Islington, Hackney, Haringey and Tower Hamlets to have a consistent 20mph speed limit in the next phase of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Vision Zero goal. Subject to consultation, work to enable the transition across the road network could begin in February 2023. TfL has said it would work closely with the Metropolitan Police to inform motorists of the change and ensure compliance. TfL’s head of healthy streets investment, Penny Rees, said: “Ensuring the safety of Londoners and visitors is paramount, which is why we are proposing to introduce 28km of new 20mph speed limit within the boroughs of Camden, Islington, Hackney, Haringey and Tower Hamlets. “The introduction of 20mph speed limits would not only save lives but also encourage Londoners to travel in more active and sustainable ways. Making London’s streets safer for people walking and cycling is our top priority and 20mph speed limits significantly reduce road danger. We really value people’s feedback on our proposals and I’d encourage everybody to use this opportunity to share their views on our plans.” READ MORE: Major expansion of 20mph speed limit roads may be seen in 2023

TfL is aiming to lower speeds on 220km on its roads by 2024, In March 2020 a reduced speed limit was introduced within the central London Congestion Charging zone and a further 13.7km of schemes began in February 2022. They added that the move would help make London safer and more attractive for communities to enjoy. They added that reducing the speed limits would enable people to choose more sustainable transport options to help reduce congestion and pollution. London Campaign Coordinator for 20’s Plenty for Us, Jeremy Leach, said: “Vehicle speeds have a huge impact on how safe it is to walk and cycle and, just as importantly, how safe walking and cycling feel. “Having a consistent 20mph limit on almost all of the TfL roads across these five boroughs will help enormously in bringing vehicle speeds down on these roads and making them safer and more attractive for everyone who uses them.” DON’T MISS: Drivers could risk £5,000 fines for wearing certain autumn clothes [WARNING]

Drivers can improve fuel efficiency by using simple gear-changing hack [INSIGHT]

The UK’s most and least reliable cars for MOT test success [ANALYSIS]

However, new research from Queen’s University Belfast, Edinburgh University, and the University of Cambridge has found that reducing speed limits from 30mph to 20mph has had “little impact” on road safety. The research conducted over three years on 76 streets in the centre of Belfast sound that the rollout of 20mph speed limits made little difference to safety, but did reduce traffic volumes. According to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, pedestrians are 5.5 times more likely to die as a result of a collision with a vehicle travelling between 30-40mph compared to 20-30mph. Researchers from the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health said: “Our findings showed that a city centre 20mph intervention had little impact on long-term outcomes including road traffic collisions, casualties and speed, except for a reduction in traffic volume. Future 20mph speed limit interventions should consider the fidelity enforcement, context and scale of implementation.” So what do YOU think? Should more roads be restricted to 20mph? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

Like Loading...