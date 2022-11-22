Sir Paul McCartney Unites with Superman in Heartwarming DC Art

Legendary Beatles bassist Sir Paul McCartney has united with Superman and other DC Comics heroes in a heartwarming new piece of art. It’s not uncommon to see celebrities occasionally make the leap to comics. For decades, heroes from both DC and Marvel would find themselves coming face-to-face with stars from the real world. Some of the most notable examples have included Barack Obama, Penn & Teller, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman. However, the most famous match-up has to be when Superman took on Muhammad Ali – a fight that went down in history. Now, Superrman is about to cross paths with another star, but this time no punches will be thrown.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Sir Paul McCartney is a musician best known for being the bass player from the influential ’60s band The Beatles. Along with John Lennon, he is regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, and contributed to many of the group’s most famous hits including Yesterday, Hey Jude, Let It Be, and Can’t Buy Me Love. When The Beatles broke up in 1970, McCartney continued his career by forming the group Wings and writing more songs that became huge hits. Today, he’s still touring the globe and writing music to the delight of fans everywhere. He’s also made notable appearance in popular culture including a cameo in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. This December though, he’s officially crossing over with the DC Universe in an amazing piece of cover art.

Related: Paul McCartney’s Tribute to Marvel Villains Inspired a Stan Lee Hero

Shared on Twitter by NPR’s pop culture expert Glen Weldon, a variant cover crafted by Dan Mora for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #10 features Sir Paul McCartney belting tunes with the Man of Steel himself. Superman and McCartney can be seen singing along to the latter’s Christmas song Wonderful Christmastime in the Batcave with friends and family of Batman and Superman in the background celebrating the season. The artwork is absolutely heartwarming to look at because of how friendly the two are. McCartney’s arm is wrapped around Superman’s as the two happily sing along, signifying their friendship as one of the most wholesome Man of Steel moments in DC Comics.





Superman & Sir Paul’s Song Choice Is Perfect

What’s great about this cover art is how it fits with this iteration of Superman so well. Mark Waid and Dan Mora’s newest series has been a return-to-form for Batman and Superman as it highlights some of their most charming aspects that make them not just a great team but great friends as well. Superman is known for his upbeat history and being a symbol of hope that keeps humanity moving forward, so it makes sense that Wonderful Christmastime is a song that he’d happily belt along with McCartney. Glen Weldon even states in his tweet that it’s the perfect song for “the DC Universe’s hottest, squarest, most achingly sincere super-doofus” because of how simple yet positive it is.

This heartwarming variant cover for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest will be available on December 20, 2022 just in time for the holiday season. It’s an amazing way to close out 2022 by teaming up two cultural icons of different backgrounds to celebrate not just the most joyous time of year but also a triumphant return to Batman and Superman’s friendship that’s beloved by fans worldwide. This cover will certainly go down as one of DC Comics’ best celebrity crossovers because of how perfect the pairing between Sir Paul McCartney and Superman is as they ring out the year with one last heartwarming tune.

Next: Superman Made a Secret Cameo in Marvel’s Iconic Secret Wars

Look for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #10 on sale December 20, 2022 from DC Comics!

Source: Glen Weldon