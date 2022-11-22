Six William Woods women’s tennis players earn a spot in NAIA-ITA rankings

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has released the NAIA Women’s ITA Collegiate Tennis National and Regional Rankings, and William Woods women’s tennis team had six players earning a spot on it.

National rankings include the top 50 singles players and top 25 doubles teams, while the regional rankings include the top 20 singles players and top 10 doubles teams.

“Marta (Calvo Larraz) and Hanna (Lindeboom) have just really exploded this fall, and that shows in these rankings,” William Woods coach Chance Joost said in a press release. “The growth of those two players is remarkable. They are the team captains as well so to have both your team captains be ranked in both the singles and doubles rankings is a sign of great things to come this year. This is a continuing theme here at the Woods where we have girls ranked in both singles and doubles.

“Marta is the first girl I signed when I arrived at the Woods, and I couldn’t be happier to see her progression…this has been a goal of hers since she got here. For Hanna to be in the singles rankings after playing for the majority of last year just shows how much she’s grown from freshman to sophomore year as well as being a vice-captain as a sophomore.

“I am thrilled with the start that all the girls have had but especially these two being top 15 in the country in doubles, almost beating the team that won the national championship and being ranked in the top 50 in singles. Now it’s time to really put the work in and climb up those rankings. Go Owls!”

National singles:

34 – Hanna Lindeboom

47 – Marta Calvo Larraz

National doubles:

15 – Hanna Lindeboom and Marta Calvo Larraz

Central region singles:

2 – Hanna Lindeboom

3 – Marta Calvo Larraz

9 – Lena Greefs

16 – Lilla Komiszar

19 – Zara Littlejohn

Central region doubles:

1 – Hanna Lindeboom and Marta Calvo Larraz

5 – Lena Greefs and Eline Drent