Sky launches new TV channel and some customers can watch it for free





There’s an all-new channel launching on Sky in the coming months that will offer extra content 24 hours a day seven days a week and some customers will be able to watch it for free. The update is part of a big boost to Sky’s current Kids service which already offers 11 channels aimed at the younger members of the household.

When the new service arrives in February of next year it will offer extra ad-free programming that will suitable for children aged 1-7. Sky is promising that the service will bring exclusive originals and big names to TVs across the UK with Fearne Cotton just one celebrity that has helped produce content for the platform. Shows will span themes of learning, arts and crafts, music, dance and fitness and will include programmes such a My Friend Misty, Ready, Eddie, GO! and Dino Club. Families will also be treated to franchise favourites such as Miffy, DUPLO and Little Baby Bum There’s no word on an exact launch date for the new Kids service but Sky has said it should go live in February 2022.

It will be added at no extra cost for customers with the Sky Kids package on their account whilst existing Sky customers can upgrade for £6 a month. Speaking about the update Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids Content at Sky said: “We’re so excited to announce the launch of our brand-new linear channel. Millions of our customers already love watching our huge range of Original shows on-demand but families with younger kids have told us that watching on linear channels is an important part of their day; so, we’ve listened and expanded our Sky Kids offering at no extra cost. “

News of this update comes as Sky has unleashed its Black Friday deals, including the firm’s lowest-ever price on its Glass TV. This connected telly, which launched last year, lets you watch content – including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Kids – without the need for a dish stuck to your walls. Thanks to the Black Friday sale event, this telly is available for £35 per month which even includes full Netflix access. That low price is for the smaller 43-inch model with Sky promising that its Black Friday deal will save almost £100 over the term of the contract. If you want something bigger then there is also a deal on the 55-inch screen which now costs £41 per month or there’s the biggest 65-inch display for £45 per month. You can find full details about the Sky Glass deal here.

