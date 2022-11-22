Sophie, Countess of Wessex steps out in teal dress & aquamarine tiara

Sophie, Countess of Wessex was pictured attending the State Banquet for the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace this evening. Sophie entered alongside her husband, Prince Edward, wearing a beautiful teal dress and had accessorised with the aquamarine necklace tiara that is rumoured to have been bought for her by the British Royal Family. The royal also displayed her Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order which she had recently been awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Sophie’s dress is from the brand Suzannah and is the Phoenix Gown Jade Silk Crepe. It is currently available online for £3,190.

The dress description reads: “A stunning floor length, mid-weight pure silk crepe gown , softly tailored in a beautiful rich Jade green Italian pure silk Cady.

“Made in our London Atelier, the bodice is cut with a flattering knot detail which draws and drapes the beautiful cloth at an elegant v neck. The sleeves are floaty to tie in with the fluid nature of the skirt.

“The dress is made from our signature high quality traceable Italian silk crepe. The dress falls beautifully and is fully lined in silk and has a centre back zip for step-in ease.

“A perfect look for a black tie event. Style with metallics, contrasting brights or classic black.”

Across her dress, Sophie wore her yellow Royal Family Order and her blue Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order sash, both bestowed upon her by the late Queen. The Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order is the highest ranking of chivalry personally awarded by the late Queen for being in her service.

