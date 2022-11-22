SPACE is Named the Metaverse of the Year at the AIBC Awards 2022

SPACE, a virtual commerce world

SWITZERLAND, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — SPACE, a virtual commerce world, is named the Metaverse of the Year at the AIBC Awards 2022, the web3 most prestigious industry event.

SPACE has faced strong competition and was shortlisted with five other nominees, including The Sandbox, Roblox, Decentraland, Wilder World, and pax.world. Through a combination of votes from judges and the public, SPACE was selected as the best metaverse of the year.

“We’ve been working hard to deliver the best possible product for SPACE citizens. We introduced the easy-builder tool that allows retailers, influencers, artists and anyone who wants their brand to be represented in the metaverse to create a virtual store in minutes,” says Batis Samadian, Founder and CEO of SPACE. “I’m honored that the work we’ve done has been noticed by the web3 industry leaders. We’ll keep executing upon our mission to help the dreamers of today create a user-owned future for everyone.”

“The recognition of SPACE as the metaverse of the year by the AIBC Award is a privilege for us. We are striving to build a virtual world that not only enables an immersive shopping experience but also facilitates socialization and can even become a global job market,” adds Felix Mago, Co-Founder and Head of Crypto at SPACE.

